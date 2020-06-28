Watch Live
Many expected to travel as temperatures rise despite COVID-19 pandemic

Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – As the temperature gets warmer, many people are expected to take vacations this summer, but due to COVID-19, traveling within the country is difficult.

Connecticut is ordering those who travel from Florida and other current high-risk areas to self-quarantine when they arrive. Whereas in Florida, the governor is directing all people entering from Connecticut to quarantine for two weeks.

In Massachusetts , all travelers from different states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. With the current state stay-at-home advisory, residents are not encouraged to recreationally travel.

The Department of State still have a level 4 global health advisory, warning travels to avoid all international travel due to the pandemic. Recreational travel is not encouraged until at least Phase 3 in Massachusetts and even then, the governor says the recommendation will be based on trends.

