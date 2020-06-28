Many expected to travel as temperatures rise despite COVID-19 pandemic

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Chicopee’s Andrew Durand took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature on Friday night in the season opener Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. The last time he won at Stafford was in August, 2010.

Matt Clement would lead the race early as Durand would battle with Jeremy Lavoie for second place in the opening laps of the event. He completed the pass on lap 5 and would move into second. Durand would put the pressure on Clement for the lead with five laps to go.

Clement moved up the track and Durand took the lead in the closing laps with three to go. Durand would go on to win the event. Matt Clement finished in second. Jeremy Lavoie finished in third. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fourth.

Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow led the opening laps in the Late Model race. On lap 10, Fearn had to pull down to pit road due to mechanical failure. Wayne Coury, JR would take the lead in the closing laps to win the 30 lap event. Michael Bennett would finish in second and Paul Arute would finish in third. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in sixth. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in seventh. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 12th and Tom Fearn finished in 22nd.

Jon Puleo took down the win in the SK Lights on his 17th birthday in a photo finish. Robert Bloxsom, III finished in second and Brian Sullivan finished in third. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in 10th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 21st.

Travis Hydar won the 20 lap Street Stock feature. Chris Meyer finished in second and Chris Douton finished in third. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night. Tickets for Friday nights event went on sale Saturday morning online. Fans can purchase tickets on Stafford Motor Speedway’s website as tickets will not be sold at the main ticket stand.