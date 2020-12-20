Many still flying home to be with family for the holidays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s the week of Christmas, and it has many flying home to see their family, even though this year, it’s been deemed not safe to do so because of the pandemic.

Some at Bradley International Airport were traveling to another continent.

“I’m going to go take a test to make sure I’m negative so I can protect those who are around me,” said Andy Onabanjo, who was traveling home to Nigeria.

Bradley International Airport has a COVID-19 testing site, and you can get tested before or after your flight. And even though health and government officials are urging people to refrain from traveling during the holidays, 22News spoke with people who explained why they still took the risk.

“I work here in Connecticut and I’m taking time off to visit family,” said Onabanjo. “My mother is going to be 102-years-old, so I’m going to take my son to see her.”

Others just came to the airport to welcome home their loved ones.

“He’s coming back from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri,” said Erika Ambruso of Newington, Connecticut. “He’s been there for basic training. I just miss him and look forward to him being home, especially during this crazy time.”

Erika didn’t have to wait long for her son. Right after speaking with her, 22News crews captured their emotional reunion.

“Did you miss your mom and dad?”

“Of course, of course,” Mitchell Ambroso responded.

Coming home to be with his family for Christmas, was an easy decision for Mitchell. He said, “It’s the time you have to celebrate with your loved ones, I’m just happy to be home.”