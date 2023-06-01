STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Massachusetts died in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 95 North in Stamford.

Connecticut State Police responded to the one-car crash near Exit 8 just before 12:30 a.m. Troopers said Emmanuel Pierre, 26, of Worcester, was traveling in the far right lane when he struck the metal beam guard rail in the right shoulder.

His vehicle then crossed all three lanes, hit the concrete barrier in the median, and came to a rest, blocking the center and right lanes, state police said.

Pierre was taken to a hospital, where troopers said he was later pronounced dead.

All lanes have since been reopened. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to

contact Trooper Anthony Jacabacci #720 via e-mail at Anthony.Jacabacci@ct.gov.