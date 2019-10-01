Massachusetts residents prepare to pay more when shopping in CT

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Massachusetts residents prepare to pay more when shopping in Connecticut due to tax increases.

Prepared meals from restaurants, caterers, and grocery stores will now be taxed at 7.35 percent, instead of 6.35 percent.

This higher tax only applies to prepared foods already taxed at grocery stores, not other items like containers of lettuce.

The minimum wage is increasing from $10.10 to $11.

People have to be at least 21-years-old to buy cigarettes and vape products.

Gun laws are also getting tighter. Connecticut is banning so-called ghost guns while putting new firearms storage rules in place.

It’ll now cost you more to purchase certain items online as well.

CT residents who subscribe to Spotify, Hulu, Netflix and Apple Music will now have to pay a 6.35 percent sales tax, which is a five percent increase.

Connecticut also expanded the sales tax to include dry cleaning and laundry services, as well as a number of parking services.

That will take effect on January 1st of next year.