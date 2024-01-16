EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday for a Connecticut State Police dog that was killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Broko was shot and killed last month while police were trying to serve a warrant in Stonington. The suspect who shot Broko also died.

A memorial for Broko will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 10:00 a.m. K9 teams from across the country who trained with the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit have been invited to attend.

It is not open to the public, but it will be live-streamed on the State Police Facebook page.