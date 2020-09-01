Minimum wage in Connecticut raised to $12/hour starting today

(WTNH) — Starting today, folks who are paid the minimum wage will be seeing an extra dollar an hour in their paycheck. On the one hand, this will help a lot of frontline workers. But on the other, small businesses are worried for their bottom lines.

This is a win for many who had to work and are still working through the pandemic. Starting Tuesday, the minimum wage will be raised to $12/hour. That means many who work for fast food chains, grocery stores, and even some in health care settings will be seeing a pay increase.

But for small business owners who are struggling right now, this wage boost keeps them up at night.

Governor Ned Lamont was asked what he felt about this wage increase at a press conference Monday. He said, “A lot of them were bagging your groceries, or providing food, or some of them work in a daycare and I’m proud of the fact that Connecticut recognizes that and they’re going to get a dollar an hour raise during this time starting tomorrow.”

State Director of the National Federal Independent Business group (NFIB) Andy Markowski said, however, this is the last thing small business owners want right now:

“Small business owners are apprehensive about the wage increase and rightfully so. They’ve been apprehensive about economic conditions for the last several months now. And for many small business owners, the last thing they need is an increase in their labor costs.”

The NFIB represents small business owners across Connecticut. Markowski says even though many took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), They are dealing with added costs like buying protective equipment. Plus, many have lost customers during the pandemic.

He says many of his members worry they won’t be able to stay open the next six months and this wage increase might speed that up.