WEATHERSFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – A minor was killed after a car crashed into a home in Wethersfield, Connecticut on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, three minors were “erratically” driving a stolen car from Hartford, when they hit another car, went off the road, hit a tree, and then crashed into a house.
One tried to run from the police but eventually came back. The two minors who survived the crash were taken to the hospital.
The names and ages of anyone involved have not yet been publicly released.
