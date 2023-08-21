ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – A girl from Enfield who turned five years old this week has been found safe after she was missing for seven weeks.
A Silver Alert was put out by Connecticut State Police early Saturday and was canceled shortly after 5:00 p.m. There is no word on where she was found.
According to the Silver Alert, the girl had missing since June 29th.
