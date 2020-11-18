Mobile COVID-19 testing site at Bradley International Airport for passengers, public

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – There will be a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located at Bradley International Airport starting Monday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and Hartford HealthCare announced the testing site Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the site will open November 23 and will be available to the public without an appointment it will also be available for Bradley International passengers.

Testing will be provided in a specially–equipped tent in the airport’s Parking Lot 3 on Schoephoester Road. Testing will be provided daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No pre-registration or doctor’s order is required to get a COVID-19 test at this location, and testing is safely provided without having to leave your car. Results are usually provided within 72 hours.

The release states, billing for the test is handled through individuals’ insurance plans, and residents of Massachusetts may use this site to be tested.

“Hartford HealthCare is proud to help our state take another step forward in the fight against this pandemic,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, the health system’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of this site at Bradley International will vastly expand testing capabilities, and offer more convenience for residents in the northern part of our state, as well as passengers at the airport.”