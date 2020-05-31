Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods set to reopen Monday

Conn. (WWLP) – Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos are reopening for June 1, while Massachusetts casinos must remain closed until phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s re-opening process, which according to the State House could be as late as July.

22News spoke with one Westfield resident who thinks people will want to go, but doesn’t think it’s a good idea just yet.

“I still don’t think they should open, especially because they have so many moving parts like restaurants and bars,” Tara McMahon said. “I really think they should stick on track when those things open, they seem dangerous and I wouldn’t want to go to one right now.”

The reopening of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods is limited, so if you do plan on going, expect some changes. Both casinos will have safety plans including non-invasive temperature scans, mandatory masks, increased social distancing guidelines, which includes plexiglass-barriers.

To also ensure the safety of its guests and workers, hotel stays at Mohegan Sun will for now be limited to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents only.