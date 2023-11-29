WILLINGTON, CT. (WWLP) – A man from Monson has died after a head-on collision on River Road in Willington on Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a 2008 Cadillac CTS was driving south on River Road on Tuesday. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was driving north on River Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and hit the Cadillac head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac, 55-year-old Clifton Graves of Monson, was taken to Hartford Hospital and died from his injuries.

The other driver, an 18-year-old Stafford Springs man, was taken to St. Francis Hospital. There is no word on the identity of the Stafford Springs man or his condition.

The accident is being investigated and they are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200 or email Mark.Dennis@ct.gov.