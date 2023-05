HARTLAND, Conn. (WWLP) – Another moose was struck and killed by a car in Connecticut, the second incident in just 24 hours.

The moose was stuck by a car on South Road in Hartland, which turns into Granville Road. On Wednesday morning. a car hit another moon on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven.

Drivers are now being urged to be on the lookout for moose. DEEP says a crash involving a moose is 13 times more likely to end with a person killed.