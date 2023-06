WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — A moose that was spotted roaming around Bradley International Airport on Friday had to be euthanized.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection received reports of the moose on Bradley’s property. Out of concern for the airport environment and the safety of vehicles on Route 20, the Environmental Police and the Wildlife Division made the choice to euthanize the moose.

Airport staff and these state agencies are authorized to put a moose down if necessary.