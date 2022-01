ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A powerline is down in the area of Taylor Road in Enfield Monday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, crews are working to restore power to more than 600 Eversource customers and is estimated to be back online around 1:30 p.m. Taylor Road is closed between Brett Lane and Sheridan Road.

