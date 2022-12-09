BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – An act of kindness in Bristol, Connecticut, to honor the Bristol Police sergeant killed in an October attack, by paying off his family’s mortgage.

The kind deed was initiated as a part of the Tunnel to Towers foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign. On October 10, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was killed in an apparent ambush attack alongside Officer Alex Hamzy, leaving behind his pregnant wife, Laura, as well as their two young children.

The Tunnel to Towers’ Chairman and CEO Frank Siller met with Laura and her family to hand-deliver the mortgage payoff notice. Laura expressed her gratitude, noting that the foundation’s network brings her “a great sense of comfort during this extremely dark time.”