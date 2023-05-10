ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Multiple fire crews have been called to the area of the Enfield -Suffield Veterans Bridge for a motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

22News crews could see that a car was in the brush, a tree was down, and multiple fire officials were there working on the accident.

This accident was heading towards the Enfield Suffield Veterans Bridge from Enfield.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.