BOSTON (SHNS) - With about a week to go until lawmakers start focusing on their own budget plans, Gov. Charlie Baker touted his budget plan's provision to control the rising costs of prescription drugs and was joined by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who is pursuing a nearly identical policy in his own state.

The budget that Baker filed in January (H 1) includes an outside section (Section 28) that would impose a penalty on drug manufacturers whose prices increase by more than the consumer price index plus two percent.