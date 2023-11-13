MERIDEN, CT. (WWLP) – I-91 North in Meriden, Connecticut was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle accident.
Police closed the Exit 16 entrance ramp during their investigation. There is no word yet on any injuries.
Road repairs on I-91 have been completed and the road has re-opened.
