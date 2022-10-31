NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – In Connecticut, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven In less than 24 hours.

Police say around 10 Saturday night, 68-year-old city resident Damaso Rosario Luna was struck by three different cars on Ella Grasso Boulevard. All of the cars involved drove away without calling the police.

Four hours later, several cars were drag racing on Sargeant Drive when they crashed into other cars near a gas station, leaving one racer dead and other drivers with serious injuries. Another pedestrian is recovering after being hit while crossing the street around 8 o’clock last night.

That driver also drove away before the police got there.

Mayor Justin Elicker says the city will be redesigning the streets to slow down cars and make it safer to walk and ride bikes, but it may take some time.