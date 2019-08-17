1  of  3
Murder case against slain doctor’s wife can proceed

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ruled that a murder case against a slain doctor’s wife can proceed, despite officials viewing some of her documents that were protected by attorney-client privilege.

The Hartford Courant reports a state judge in New Britain on Friday rejected a request by Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi’s lawyers to dismiss the case.

The 71-year-old Kosuda-Bigazzi is accused of bludgeoning 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi with a hammer at their Burlington home two years ago. Bigazzi was a UConn Medical School professor.

Her lawyers argued she cannot get a fair trial because investigators viewed documents seized from her home that were part of her defense strategy.

Kosuda-Bigazzi has claimed self-defense.

The case, however, is expected to be moved to Hartford because the judge ruled it should be handled by authorities who have not seen the documents.

