(NBC) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” after an apparent brazen home invasion during the holiday season in a quiet Connecticut community leaves Connie Dabate dead, investigators discover a silent witness that cracks the case wide open.

Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

PEGGY: “I came to the sink. And I look over and I’m like, ‘Holy cow, there’s a state trooper with his rifle drawn on the house.'”

Peggy immediately called Connie, but she didn’t pick up. So, Peggy tried Darlene.

PEGGY: “And asked her if she knew what was going on and had she heard from Connie.”

DARLENE: “And she said there was a — first responder car and a sheriff at Connie’s house. And he was outside the car with his rifle.”

ANDREA CANNING: “That’s really scary.”

DARLENE: “It was like, ‘What?'”

PEGGY: “Before we can, say another sentence — this entire street was full of — state troopers. The driveway had about 1,000 of ’em comin’ up.”

The massive police presence was in response to an alarm triggered at the house Connie shared with her husband, 39-year-old Rick Dabate, and their two children.

That, and a cryptic 911 call.

OPERATOR: “9-1-1 — hello?”

CALLER: “Need help.”

