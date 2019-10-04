Names of passengers and crew of B-17 released; investigation into crash continues

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Two days after a deadly crash at Bradley International Airport, we are learning more about the crew and passengers who were aboard the World War II-era B-17 bomber that went down.

The pilot, Ernest McCauley, was one of the seven people killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said he flew the plane, owned by the Massachusetts-based Collings Foundation, for more than 20 years, and had flown the bombers for 7,300 hours.

Three of the people on-board the plane were from western Massachusetts. Two of them; David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, and James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, were killed. The third local passenger, Andy Barrett, 36, of South Hadley, survived.

The other people aboard the plane were:

Deceased:

Michael Foster (Co-pilot) – 71, of Jacksonville, Florida

Gary Mazzone (passenger) – 66, of Broad Brook, Connecticut

Robert Riddell (passenger) – 59, of East Granby, Connecticut

Robert Rubner (passenger) – 64, of Tolland, Connecticut

Injured:

Mitchell Melton (flight engineer) – 34, of Dalehart, Texas

Andrew Sullivan (airport personnel) – 28, of Enfield, Connecticut

Linda Schmidt (passenger) – 62, of Suffield, Connecticut

Tom Schmidt (passenger) – 62, of Suffield, Connecticut

Joseph Huber (passenger) – 48, of Tariffville, Connecticut

Tames Traficante (passenger) – 54, of Simsbury, Connecticut

The NTSB is continuing its investigation into what led up to Wednesday’s crash, and is expected to issue a preliminary report in the next seven to 10 days.

When investigators inspected the crash site on Thursday, they found the engine. They are now trying to determine whether it played a role in the crash.

The NTSB says the plane was last inspected in January.