National Weather Service says ‘weak’ tornado touched down in Somers, CT

SOMERS, Conn (WTNH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a “weak” tornado touched down in Somers Sunday. At around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the EF-0 tornado knocked down several trees in the area and ripped shingles off of several roofs.

There are down trees on Colony Drive, where the tornado touched down. It went northeast for about two miles, cutting a path of destruction about 75 yards wide.

Wind gusts were up to around 80 miles per hour.

There are no road closures at this time.

Photo provided by: Sarah Moynihan Bollinger

Click here for more information and data on the NWS report.