Nearly 4,000 people test positive for COVID-19 by Trinity Health of New England

HARTFORD, Conn (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Trinity Health of New England has tested over 12,200 people for the coronavirus.

According to the latest report, Trinity Health has tested 12,274 individuals. Of those tested, 7,697 have tested negative for COVID-19. 3,964 individuals have tested positive and 613 results are still pending.

The health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes: