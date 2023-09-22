NEW BRITAIN, CT. (WWLP) – A woman was struck and killed by a New Britain Police SUV early Thursday morning.
According to the Connecticut State Police, 40-year-old Katherine Colon was hit by a Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle just after 1:00 a.m. while she was attempting to cross the roadway east of the intersection with Lexington Street.
Authorities say that she was not in a crosswalk, and the Connecticut State Police is investigating the incident.
No charges have been filed at this time
