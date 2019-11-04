New candy store opens at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – A new candy store opened at Bradley International Airport on Monday morning, which also happens to be National Candy Day.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Natalie’s Candy Jar offers over 400 varieties of conventional, nostalgic, proprietary and hard-to-find candies, high-end chocolates and candy-related gift items.

The store opened in the Gates 1 to 12 concourse, between Gates 1 and Gate 3 at the airport.

Natalie’s Candy Jar features a large bulk selection of chocolates, sours, gummies, jubes, jellies, sugar-free treats, nuts, health-conscious trail mixes, bottled beverages, and other candy-related gift items.

“We are delighted to welcome Natalie’s Candy Jar to Bradley International Airport. Natalie’s Candy Jar is a popular brand with a national footprint, making it a key addition to Bradley’s customer experience. The store’s unique and fun atmosphere coupled with the high quality of candy, sugar-free treats and gifts will be well-received by travelers of all ages.” -Kevin A. Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority said in a news release sent to 22News

Travelers will receive complimentary nostalgic candy during the grand opening celebration.

(Photo: Bradley International Airport)

(Photo: Bradley International Airport)

Natalie’s Candy Jar also has locations at Dallas- Ft. Worth International, George Bush Intercontinental, Indianapolis International, Cincinnati/Northern KY International, Boston Logan International and Orlando International Airport.