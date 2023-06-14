HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Lawmakers in Connecticut are hoping to stop catalytic converter thefts by creating a regional task force.

A new law passed unanimously by the Connecticut House and Senate last week asks that the State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Governor’s office form a task force to work with other states in the northeast.

Lawmakers said that catalytic converter thefts are up all across the region and they want police from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York to work together on protecting people and their cars.

This bill will be presented to Governor Lamont in the next couple of weeks.