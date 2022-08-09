WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Frontier Airlines started a new, non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

On Tuesday afternoon, Frontier Airlines takes the inaugural flight BDL to LAS departing at 5:46 p.m. ET and arrived in Las Vegas at 8:22 p.m. PT. The airline has nonstop service from Bradley to Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, and San Juan.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Frontier Airlines and their inaugural flight to Las Vegas,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Thanks to new nonstop service and Frontier’s low fares, our passengers can get to this exciting destination easily and affordably. We are grateful for Frontier’s continued investment at Bradley International Airport and look forward to our continued partnership in bringing exciting new routes and great travel deals to Connecticut.”

Photo Courtesy: Bradley International Airport

“Frontier is excited to continue to grow in Hartford,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Frontier Airlines. “Our new nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Las Vegas offers consumers an affordable and convenient option for visiting one of the most popular vacation destinations in America.”