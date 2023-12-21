WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Frontier Airlines is starting a new, non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

Beginning on March 7, 2024 Frontier Airlines is offering non-stop flights to Tampa. Flights can be booked now for travel through August 12, 2024. Frontier Airlines started offering non-stop flights from Bradley airport in 2018.

The airline also has non-stop service from Bradley to Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, and San Juan. Visit the Frontier Airlines website for more information on these and other flights out of Bradley.

“Frontier’s growing operation at BDL is fabulous news for consumers in the greater Hartford and Springfield region— who now have a convenient and affordable option to visit Tampa and explore the area’s beaches and numerous attractions,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

“Thanks to Frontier Airlines for introducing more low-cost flights at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “We greatly appreciate their addition of nonstop service to Tampa and look forward to our continued partnership in bringing exciting new routes and great travel deals to our region.”