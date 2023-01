CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – A new proposal in Connecticut would allow bars to stay open and serve alcohol until 4:00 a.m.

To test this proposition, the proposal listed nine cities in Connecticut to give the proposal a test drive. Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving are concerned about the proposal.

The Regional Executive Director says the pilot program would only make matters worse when it comes to drunk driving. This proposal has not yet been passed by the state legislature.