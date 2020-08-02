New regulations may impact you when traveling to Massachusetts from bordering states

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – New traveling regulations may impact you if you are traveling to Massachusetts from a bordering state.

People who travel from a high-risk state are required to quarantine for 14 days unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 72-hours prior to their arrival.

Anyone who lands at Bradley International Airport faces the same requirements. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, this requirement does not include anyone who remains in Connecticut for less than 24-hours.

If you are flying into Bradley from a high-risk state, you do not need to quarantine in Connecticut if you’re traveling to Massachusetts in less than 24-hours. The only states that aren’t deemed high-risk by Massachusetts are the other states in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The Baker Administration has mandated travelers to fill out an online travel form or face a $500 a day fine.

As of Friday, 8,000 people have filled out the Massachusetts travel form according to Governor Baker and the website has more than one million views.