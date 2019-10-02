News Conference: Crash at Bradley Airport

(WWLP) – Officials provided an update to the media at around 12:30 p.m. with details involving a World War II aircraft that crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning.

During the news conference, officials confirmed there are fatalities. Although they would not confirm how many deaths, there were a total of thirteen people on the plane. Ten passengers on the plane, three crew members, and one person on the ground injured.

