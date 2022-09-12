FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police did not find any criminal evidence related to a stained rug found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer.

The social media influencer said he believed the item may have been connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Farmington police and detectives from the state police Major Crime Squad were called to the Farmington River around 2 p.m. Sunday. Detectives tested several large, irregular brownish-red stains on the rug and a presumptive test determined they were not blood.

Investigators found several rugs in the area and, after speaking with local kayakers, discovered that the rugs are used to launch and retrieve kayaks and to keep vegetation down at this location of the Farmington River.

State police ask people who find what might be evidence in a criminal investigation to contact 911 so that items can be processed and investigated by detectives and so that no potential evidence is contaminated.