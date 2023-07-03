ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department will be closing several streets throughout town for their July 4th Celebration.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the July 4th Celebration will be taking place Friday through Sunday, and the area where the celebration takes place is known for getting congested with traffic.

During the celebration, on-street parking becomes a problem when vehicles line both sides of the road, which results in the narrowing of the roadway and in some cases restrict emergency access.

This year, one side of the road will be marked “no parking” on multiple streets from Wednesday through Monday, July 10:

Alden Avenue

Lincoln Street

North Main Street

High Street

Enfield Avenue

D’Anunzio Avenue

Summers Street

Park Avenue

Belmont Avenue

Officers will be enforcing violations of these signs when they are able and they might even tow vehicles if necessary.