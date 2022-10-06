WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travelers looking to go to Ireland or to connect to other European airports can now take Aer Lingus from Bradley International Airport.

Aer Lingus will resume its nonstop flight from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland beginning March 26, 2023. This would be the only transatlantic service offered by the airport. The company had begun flights from Bradley in 2016, but stopped service in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights will be offered daily on a seasonal basis through October. Connections will be available to 28 UK and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague.

“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers, by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule. Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.” said Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive.

For information on flights and to book reservations go to the Aer Lingus website.