WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A state representative from Connecticut has confirmed that nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica have been scrapped.

Spirit Airlines and the airport made the announcement about the new nonstop flight back in December. But according to State Representative Bobby Gibson that service will be canceled next month. Now travelers are looking for refunds and to rebook.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority told the Hartford Courant the decision was made due to lower than expected demand. Spirit has not commented on the cancellation.