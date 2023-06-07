WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Beginning Wednesday, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new route will operate year-round, three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Tickets start at $74 for a one-way trip.

“Exploring the Island of Enchantment is now easier than ever for our Hartford Guests with the launch of our new, nonstop flights to San Juan,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We’re excited to connect the two cities with our low fares that give BDL travelers More Go to great vacation destinations.”

“With Spirit’s launch of new, nonstop service to San Juan, we are thrilled to offer our passengers more low-cost travel options,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Spirit Airlines has been key to our route network development strategy, and we thank the airline for including Bradley International Airport in their expansion of flights to Puerto Rico.”