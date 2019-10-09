NTSB B-17 crash investigation continues a week later

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s been exactly one week since a B-17 Flying Fortress crashed at Bradley International Airport, killing seven people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the vintage plane crash. The day the plane crashed, the NTSB said they would be releasing a preliminary report in about 7-10 days, but now they’re saying it could take longer.

“They’re probably going to say it was an engine failure or something and it wasn’t a pilot error and that’s what they usually look at,” Theo Horesco said.

The NTSB has recovered the plane’s four engines and are working to determine if they were working properly. They said they don’t expect to determine the cause of the plane crash for another 12 to 18 months.

While this investigation is still ongoing, the grieving period continues for those who lost loved ones in the crash. Western Massachusetts residents said the devastation of the crash hits closer to home knowing some of the victims were from western Massachusetts.

“It’s such a majestic flying machine and to see it falter, and it’s unfortunate to see it falter, and take the lives of so many and impact the lives of people in Westfield and all around the region,” Dan Provost said.

The two western Massachusetts residents that were killed were Jim Roberts, who grew up in Wilbraham, and David Broderick from Westfield.