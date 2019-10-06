NTSB: Preliminary report on deadly B-17 crash expected this week

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the deadly B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport last week.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a B-17 bomber to crash at Bradley International Airport Wednesday, 5 minutes after taking off from the airport.

Seven people were killed and eight were injured in the fiery plane crash. Two of the passengers who died were western Massachusetts natives.

“It’s not something your really hear about, a plane crash and it was an older plane,” Phil Sack of Tampa, Florida told 22News. “I was like wow definitely a tragedy, it’s sad to hear seven people are gone.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation into the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport. They said they have recovered the plane’s four engines and are working to determine if they were working properly.

The organization operating the B-17, the Collings Foundation, suspended its flight operations for the rest of the year and are working with the NTSB on the investigation.

The NTSB plans to release a preliminary report on their investigation by the end of this week. But they don’t expect to determine the cause of the plane crash for another 12 to 18 months.

No word on memorial services for the victims of the crash, at this time.