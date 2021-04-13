NTSB released accident report on cause of B-17 crash at Bradley

This photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows damage from a World War II-era B-17 bomber plane that crashed on Oct. 2, 2019, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. The only surviving crew member of the bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before take off and he doesn’t understand what went wrong, according to federal documents released Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (NTSB via AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its accident report about what caused a World War II plane to crash at Bradley International Airport in 2019 killing seven people.

The NTSB found that the pilot’s actions, maintenance issues, ineffective safety management system and oversight, all contributed to the fatal crash. The B-17 had just departed Bradley International Airport with 10 passengers when the pilot radioed controllers that they had to turn around because of an engine problem.

(This figure shows the airplane’s flightpath on Oct. 2, 2019, between 9:46 a.m., when the airplane was cleared for takeoff, and 9:51 a.m., when one of the pilots reported the airplane was at midfield. The locations when the airplane reached 400, 300, and 150 feet above ground level are also shown. NTSB graphic overlay on Google Earth image.)

Investigators said the partial loss of power in two of the four engines was due to the pilot’s inadequate maintenance contributing to the cause of the crash. The plane was operated by the Collings Foundation.

The NTSB also determined that the Collings Foundation failed to identify and mitigate numerous hazards, including the safety issues related to the pilot’s inadequate maintenance of the airplane.