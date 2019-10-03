NTSB to release facts about deadly B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport in 7-10 days

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has reopened and planes are moving, but runway 6 is still closed as the National Transportation Safety Board continues to determine what led to a deadly crash Wednesday.

Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB board member, said just five minutes after taking off, the WWII B-17 radioed back to Bradley with a problem.

“We know that the crew circled back to runway six and attempted to land,” Homendy said. “They impacted the landing system. The plane veered to the right, crossed over a grassy area, crossed over a taxiway, and impacted a de-icing facility.”

NTSB board Member Jennifer Homendy and investigator Dan Bower at the scene Wednesday of the crash of a B-17 at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

As officials work to finish notifying all of the family members of those killed, James Rovella, commissioner for emergency services in Connecticut, said people on the ground and even some of the plane’s passengers helped get survivors out.

“There is a story unfolding about a very courageous individual that went towards the plane and assisted folks in getting out,” said Rovella. “There are also stories that will unfold later on about people who were able to open a hatch and assist others in leaving. Those will all start to come out as we learn more about it.”

While the NTSB works to identify the cause of the crash, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said this World War II-era plane isn’t the only one still flying. Blumenthal said 17 others are still in the air, including one set to fly at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport next week.









“The question is, is there a concern about other B-17s that are operating right now,” said Blumenthal. “It is too early in the investigation to know that.”

The company operating that Westfield flight said on facebook Tuesday they were very sorry to hear about the crash and were still gathering information.

The NTSB said in situations where they do determine an issue could occur on other similar aircraft, they will issue urgent safety recommendations.