Four children from 5 to 11-years-old were killed in the house fire.

SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – The chief medical examiner’s office has identified the four kids who died in last week’s house fire in Somers.

The chief medical examiner identified the victims to Nexstar station WTNH as 5-year-old Archer Koropatkin, 7-year-old Benjamin Koropatkin, 9-year-old Genevieve Koropatkin, and 11-year-old Lukas Koropatkin. Their causes of death were due to smoke inhalation and burns. All of their deaths have been ruled as accidental.

The fire was reported in a home on Quality Avenue around 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday, which is near the Enfield town line. The captain of the Somers Fire Department said that 11 people were inside the two-family home when the fire started.

Twelve surrounding departments assisted in putting the fire out, which wasn’t controlled until well after midnight. In addition to the children, a litter of puppies was unable to be saved from the home.

The community is doing whatever it can to support and assist a family that has not only lost children but the families that have lost their homes. From collecting toiletries and furniture to even raising funds for the town Angel Fund.

If you or someone you know would like to help the families financially, you can mail a check to:

The Angel Fund

Town of Somers

619 Main St.

Somers, CT 06071

A GoFundMe account for the Tomalonis-Karoliszyn family, who all escaped from the fire unharmed, can be found here.