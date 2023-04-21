SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – There was a deadly crash on I-84 in Southington, Connecticut Thursday afternoon.

Police say a car that was driving on the eastbound side of the highway veered across the center lane crashing into a truck. The crash caused the truck driver to lose control, leading to a rollover crash into the metal beam guardrail on the other side of the highway.

The 24-year-old truck driver from New Britain died in the crash. Police say that no one in the car was hurt.

The crash shut down both sides of the interstate for hours.