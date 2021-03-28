One dead in serious motorcycle crash on Somers Road in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Enfield Police reported a single motorcycle crash on Somers Road Saturday afternoon.

According to the police around 7:26 p.m., there was a crash involving one motorcycle that was left on the roadway on Somers Road in Enfield near the Town of Somers line.

The motorcycle is a 2018 Harley Davidson Flhxs driven by 50-year-old Gerald Reed of Enfield, Connecticut.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced dead and the crash is still being investigated by the Enfield Police Department.

The police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call Officer K. Ragion at ​ 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.