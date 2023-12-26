MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WWLP) – One woman was killed in a crash on I-91 North in Middletown, Connecticut Monday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police, two vehicles collided at about 9:00 a.m. near Exit 20. The crash caused one vehicle to roll over.

A passenger, 74-year-old Verona Facey, of Brooklyn, New York, was killed. Another passenger suffered serious injuries, and the driver received minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.