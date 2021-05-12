One New Haven firefighter killed, three injured while battling fire on Valley Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter has died and three others were injured while battling a fire at a home on the 100 block of Valley Street early Wednesday morning.

News 8 was told the fire started at a two-and-a-half-story home at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Two firefighters and one woman had to be pulled from the building. City officials said a total of four firefighters were injured. One has died from injuries sustained in the fire, and one is in critical condition.

Jean Pierre Sanchez is a neighbor on this street, and he told News 8 he came out to see what was happening when he heard fire trucks at the scene just before 1 a.m. He told us that he and other neighbors gathered together, trying to piece together what was happening.

“We saw a woman being taken out of the house from a stretcher,” Sanchez recalled. “And I would say an hour after the fire started, we realized that the firefighters were actually putting a lot of effort to break the glasses and spray more water.”

The fire is now out. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Photo: @katieFgould on Twitter via New Haven Fire Dept.

New Haven police and Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.