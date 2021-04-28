One person arrested in Enfield, police seize heroin and cocaine

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Enfield Police arrested a man and found that he was in possession of 231 bags of heroin on Tuesday night.

According to the police, while making an arrest for a protective order violation, they discovered the arrested person was in possession of 231 bags of heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

The police were able to arrest the person due to the call of a concerned citizen that saw the man who was unresponsive in a car.

No more information has been released at the moment and no injuries have been reported.

