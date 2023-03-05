WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – One person was killed after a business jet experienced severe turbulence on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport.

Five people were aboard a Bombardier jet when it was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia.

A person onboard was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. Safety Board Investigators did interview two crew members and surviving passengers about the deadly encounter with turbulence.

They did not provide details including whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

