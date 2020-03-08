One person killed, 31 people taken to hospital following Hartford apartment fire

Video Courtesy WTNH

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – One person has died and 31 people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Over 72 fire and police officials arrived at 39 Charter Oak Place around 1 a.m. where they saw visible flames. Hartford fire officials say 40 people were rescued during the active fire from the 70-unit building. The extent of injuries are currently unknown at this time.

Police say Charter Oak Avenue is closed between Main Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin responds to the fire:

(Video Courtesy WTNH)