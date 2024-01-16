BLANDFORD, CT. (WWLP) – One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Branford, Connecticut.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a tractor-trailer head-on at about 7:25 a.m. on Sunday after veering into the center lane. The Jeep had caught fire, and the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Arizona, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has minor injuries

If anyone has information, saw the crash, or has dashcam video, call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or email rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.